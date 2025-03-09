Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / CBIC must re-examine, clarify on non-duty paid inputs for drawback

CBIC must re-examine, clarify on non-duty paid inputs for drawback

Section 75(1) of the Customs Act, 1962, allows drawback of the Customs and Central Excise paid on the inputs used in the manufacture or processing of the export products

CBIC, Customs
Premium

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked the Customs field formations to follow scrupulously the clarification through its circular no.19/2005-Cus dated May 21, 2005, regarding admissibility of drawback on export products manufactured from non-duty paid inputs. Still, it would help if the CBIC clarifies a related point. 
Section 75(1) of the Customs Act, 1962, allows drawback of the Customs and Central Excise paid on the inputs used in the manufacture or processing of the export products. The government has notified the Customs and Central Excise Duties Drawback Rules, 2017, to carry out the provisions of the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Trade exports Customs Act trade agreements exim matters

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon