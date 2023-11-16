Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

Changing saving habits

Those were the days of the Harshad Mehta scam. IPOs were oversubscribed by a large margin and getting allotment was like winning a lottery

savings, investment, saving scheme
Premium

Photo: Pexels

Ambi Parameswaran
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us
“Savers are slowly understanding mutual funds,” said K V Kamath at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit last month. I was reminded of an incident that happened almost 30 years ago.

I was based out of Chennai and had the habit of visiting a neighbourhood investment advisory outlet that stocked initial public offering (IPO) forms for up-and-coming public offers. The forms, more than 40, were neatly arranged, almost like newspapers at a vendor’s stall. I was slowly going through the forms, trying to remember the IPO reviews I had read in the business dailies. I noticed an autorickshaw coming to a halt outside the outlet. The driver got out and rushed inside. He saw me looking at the forms intensely and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

India must save the reputation of its pharma industry

Geopolitical risk: After Ukraine, it's Gaza

Our cities are choking

'Biki' Oberoi: Hotelier extraordinaire

Saudi Arabia's cyber diplomacy

Topics : IPO BS Opinion harshad mehta scam Financial savings Mutual Funds

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon