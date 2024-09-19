Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Checks and balances challenge: How to strengthen regulators' accountability

Checks and balances challenge: How to strengthen regulators' accountability

Parliament's oversight of statutory regulatory authorities is weak, and strengthening it is both necessary and desirable

statutory regulatory authorities
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

K P Krishnan
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:48 PM IST
Parliamentary oversight of the workings of statutory regulatory authorities (SRAs) is an established norm in many democracies. It is an essential feature of the checks and balances required for SRAs, which work at an arm’s length from the executive.

Indian SRAs like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) fuse all three branches of the state. They have the power to make binding regulations (the legislative function), the ability to enforce these regulations (the executive function), and the authority to adjudicate and sanction violations of regulations by the regulated entities (the judicial function). This departure from
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon