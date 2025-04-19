Civil service for Viksit Bharat in the vision of Sardar Patel and Ambedkar

The Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, termed civil service as the ‘steel frame’ of governance. This metaphor conveyed his belief that a robust and resilient administrative structure was essential for the newly independent nation. He was convinced that a strong civil service would maintain order, implement public policies, and ensure stable governance, even amidst the upheaval and challenges that accompanied independence and partition. In his opinion, a merit-driven and powerful civil service would play a foundational role in the nation-building process and unify citizens. He recognised and articulated that civil servants would play a crucial role in