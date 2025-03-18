Cleaning the Yamuna: Ganga clean-up lessons reveal challenges ahead

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi has promised to clean up the Yamuna in three years. It is a highly ambitious task, and one hopes it succeeds. However, the experience with efforts to clean the Ganga has not been encouraging.

The Ganga Action Plan (GAP) was launched by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1985. In 2009, the Supreme Court asked for a report on the use of funds and assets created under GAP. As a member of the Planning Commission in charge of water, I was asked to prepare the report.

Change in water quality

Water quality was reported