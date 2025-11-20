Confidence in India's logistics cost: The story of economic transition

The logistics cost in India for decades was treated as a dysfunctional economic reality, estimated at a staggering 13-14 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), far above that of its global peers. This aspect was often cited as the “hidden tax”, which made Indian manufacturing uncompetitive. On September 20, that belief was quietly but decisively shattered. The government, after a detailed nationwide study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), released the first credible, data-driven estimate of logistics cost at 7.97 per cent of GDP