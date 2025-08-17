Consumer protection: Insurer penalised for unjust insurance claim denial

Concrete Udyog, a limited company, owned a truck for use as a public carrier. It was insured by National Insurance under a Public Carrier Package Insurance Policy valid from May 25, 2015, to May 24, 2016. The insured declared value (IDV) recorded in the policy was ₹23,51,250.

On April 16, 2016, while transporting goods to Diwanganj, the truck caught fire after an electric wire fell on it, resulting in total loss. The fire brigade and police were immediately informed, and the insured promptly notified the insurer. The appointed surveyor submitted his final report on August 6, 2016.

On March 21,