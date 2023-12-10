COP 28: Changing the narrative

As I sit down to write this, COP28 — the latest climate conference being held in Dubai this year — has entered its second week. The conference is being held when the world is more fractured and fissured than ever before — divided over the two wars and horrendous human toll — and at the same time being brought to its knees because of extreme weather events that are ravaging the poor. It also comes at a time when the world — particularly, the already rich and industrialised world — has little political appetite for real emission reduction. They have switched fuels, from coal to natural gas in most cases, which has brought down carbon dioxide levels to an extent,