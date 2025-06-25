Customer-centric or customer-obsessed? Companies must choose to be former

The phrase “customer centric”, once popular, is now being rapidly replaced by the more muscular phrase “customer obsessed”, which is trending as the favourite word in boardroom presentations, in fierce competition with moat and pivot. Unfortunately, customer centric and customer obsessed are not exactly the same thing. In fact, they are mirror images of each other. The locus of customer centricity is the world of customers, and the locus of customer obsession is the world of marketers.

A really good definition of customer centricity is, to quote Hector Ruiz, the former chief executive officer of semiconductor company AMD: Not doing