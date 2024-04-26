Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

D&I in Indian advertising

Does your brand communication reflect the diversity of the people in your markets?

Corporate, CXO
Premium

Sandeep Goyal
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
D&I? Diversity & Inclusiveness. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has just put out a report “Mainstreaming Diversity & Inclusiveness in Indian Advertising”. It makes for interesting insights.
 
The heartening news is that India scores well on gender representation. Indian ads showed 31 per cent women as protagonists in 2019. The percentage has gone up substantially in subsequent years — 38 per cent (2020), 34 per cent (2021), 39 per cent (2022), and 45 per cent in 2023.
 
However, in contrast to most other global markets, India is quite a distance away in terms of celebrating the inherent diversity
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion advertising Advertisment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon