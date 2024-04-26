D&I in Indian advertising

D&I? Diversity & Inclusiveness. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has just put out a report “Mainstreaming Diversity & Inclusiveness in Indian Advertising”. It makes for interesting insights.



The heartening news is that India scores well on gender representation. Indian ads showed 31 per cent women as protagonists in 2019. The percentage has gone up substantially in subsequent years — 38 per cent (2020), 34 per cent (2021), 39 per cent (2022), and 45 per cent in 2023.



However, in contrast to most other global markets, India is quite a distance away in terms of celebrating the inherent diversity