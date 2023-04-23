Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Taresh was surprised by the tax advantage, believing the concessional tax rate for debt funds had been revoked. I clarified that the tax benefit inherent in a growth fund’s structure remained.

I recommended investing in a mutual fund that invests in similar debentures, as it would offer superior risk management, liquidity, and return. Risk would decrease due to diversification across multiple instruments. Liquidity would be better since the fund house would allow daily redemption at net asset value (NAV). Choosing a fund’s growth option and withdrawing Rs 6 lakh annually would lead to lower tax payments than receiving it as a dividend.