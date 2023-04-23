close

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

A growth scheme not only leads to lower tax payments than the dividend option but also allows any income that is not withdrawn to compound

Harsh Roongta
Mutual funds, sebi, investors, MF, equity, sensex, market, funds, shares, stocks, FDI, FPI, investment, growth
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
My friend Taresh wanted to invest Rs 1 crore in a secure debenture instrument that would yield an annual return of Rs 6 lakh and return the principal after 30 years. He wanted to create a passive income source that would pay a fixed amount periodically during retirement.
I recommended investing in a mutual fund that invests in similar debentures, as it would offer superior risk management, liquidity, and return. Risk would decrease due to diversification across multiple instruments. Liquidity would be better since the fund house would allow daily redemption at net asset value (NAV). Choosing a fund’s growth option and withdrawing Rs 6 lakh annually would lead to lower tax payments than receiving it as a dividend.
Taresh was surprised by the tax advantage, believing the concessional tax rate for debt funds had been revoked. I clarified that the tax benefit inherent in a growth fund’s structure remained.
Topics : Debt MFs Investment retirement

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

