Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Developing EWS flats in cities tougher than households building own homes

Developing EWS flats in cities tougher than households building own homes

An independent study finds that the long-running Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) programme has shown the way for addressing this challenge in non-million cities (under 1 million population)

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
premium

Supported by PMAY-U’s subsidy for self-construction of independent houses, more than 6 million EWS households in these cities have either completed or are in the process of self-constructing houses on land they own.

Debarpita Roy
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The biggest challenge for India’s housing policy has been enabling the development of adequate formal housing for the urban poor and low-income households in the country’s million-plus cities. India’s urban housing policy bundles these households into the economically weaker section (EWS) income group — defined as households with an annual income of ₹3 lakh or less, and housing programmes of the Union and state governments mostly target this group. This focus is spot on. Empirical studies show that the share of EWS households among inadequately housed households has been increasing — from 96 per cent in 2012, according to the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Real Estate economically weaker section
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon