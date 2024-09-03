Difficult but crucial: Discussing high immigration and demographic changes

Free societies do themselves no credit by outlawing the free expression of genuine human concerns, insisting on politically correct narratives, pejoratively mislabelling those who disagree with the “liberal consensus,” or treating designated “minorities” as deserving of higher respect and protection than anyone else. Sooner or later, you will not be able to prevent the dam of resentment caused by such suppression from breaking through, sometimes in violent forms. We saw this recently in the United Kingdom, where white mobs attacked the police after a gruesome incident involving the knifing and killing of young girls in Southport, northern