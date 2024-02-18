Doctor liable to penalty for causing disability

Ajeet Kumar, an 11-year-old 8th grader, broke his hand on December 29, 2003. When taken to Dr Anirudh Prasad Gupta's private clinic in Rasara, the doctor was found to be unavailable. The staff directed him to a hospital in Mau where Dr Gupta practised. Kumar received treatment there and his hand was cast in plaster. He stayed in the hospital until January 18, 2004, paying around Rs 10,000 to Dr Gupta. After being discharged, Kumar visited Dr Gupta at the Mau hospital for follow-ups, spending an additional Rs 6,000 on treatment.

As the boy’s condition deteriorated, the father requested a referral