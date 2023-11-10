Sensex (0.11%)
Dominance and vibrancy: Is Indian business getting oligopolistic?

With cash in the bank and low debt, the bigger players may establish their dominance in markets that require scale, but that does not seem to mean smaller companies will do poorly, writes T N Ninan

Premium

T N Ninan
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Understanding what is going on in India is never simple, for there are always contradictory narratives. One story is that Indian business is getting increasingly oligopolistic, with the dominant players gaining ground in most sectors and leading therefore to economic concentration. Whether it is steel or cement, aviation or automobiles, telecom or banking, organised retailing or the media, ports or airports, the smaller players are either getting bought out (Future and Metro in retailing, GVK in airports, Krishnapatnam among ports), going bust (Kingfisher, Jet Air and Go First in aviation), becoming marginalised (many public-sector banks, Vi in telecom), or simply exiting the market (Ford and GM).

Alongside this, data analysis by Marcellus shows that just 20 companies account for a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : BS Opinion T N Ninan Weekend Ruminations Indian Economy Businesses Aviation sector GDP growth

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

