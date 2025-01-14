Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 11:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Drowning in content: Filmmakers, streamers struggle to navigate the market

Drowning in content: Filmmakers, streamers struggle to navigate the market

Not surprisingly, our ability to savour, appreciate, and discuss things goes down

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show
Premium

Vanita Kohli Khandekar
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Slow Horses is set in Slough House, home to all the rejects from MI5. These Slow Horses, however, see more action and cause more mayhem than the regular agents sitting in the posh Regent’s Park office. As their obnoxious, dishevelled boss, Gary Oldman is brilliant in this spy caper, now into its fourth season on Apple TV+, a service I have discovered rather belatedly. Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa (Disney), on the other hand, is the sweet story of the The Lion King’s origins. I saw it in an almost empty IMAX theatre on a weekday night. In the same week came
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Binge-watching OTT users web series

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon