Emerging tech to enhance industrial workers' safety through new tools

The new labour codes have renewed the focus on the safety of workers. One of them, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, aims to protect workers from harsh working conditions in various industrial activities.

Emerging technologies are transforming workplace safety by safeguarding both the physical and mental well-being of workers in demanding environments. Innovations such as blockchain-powered compliance tracking, AI-driven real-time safety monitoring, and global zero-incident safety standards are setting new benchmarks.

Advanced solutions like autonomous AI safety systems, smart PPE equipped with instant alerts, and blockchain-based certification frameworks further