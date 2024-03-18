Empower our cities

How large is India’s urban population? According to the 13-year-old 2011 Census, the percentage of Indian population living in urban areas was 31 per cent based on the Census definition of urban areas. Nearly 4,000 of these settlements were outside the jurisdiction of a municipality, accounting for about 30 per cent of the urban population recorded in the 2011 Census.

Perhaps a part of the difference between the Census and Municipal urban areas may be connected with resource-oriented factories being set up near the natural resource source. Also, factories may be set up on the outskirts of municipalities because of the