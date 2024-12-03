EU-CBAM: EU's carbon tax needs global coordination to address concerns

Developing countries face a disproportionate impact from climate change, despite being historically least responsible for it. They are equally subjected to climate measures initiated by developed countries, with transborder developmental consequences. The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is one such measure that compromises the developmental pursuits of most developing nations. Incorporating poor countries’ developmental aspirations becomes even more critical in the backdrop of minimal atmospheric space left to accommodate carbon emissions for meeting the Paris Agreement target of limiting temperature increase within 2 or 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. In order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set