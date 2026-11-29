The USTR proposals will not take effect immediately. Interested parties, including exporters, US importers and trade associations, can submit written comments or request to testify by January 5, 2027. The public hearings begin on January 25. Any final duties will depend on the action USTR ultimately takes.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Fieo) has sought clarity on how the proposed tariffs would interact with existing US levies and product exemptions. For Indian exporters, one question is whether ordinary US customs duty would count towards the conditional 17 per cent. Suppose an Indian garment valued at $100 attracts 12 per cent ordinary US customs duty and no other levies apply. The total duty could be $17 or $29, depending on how the deal defines the 17 per cent rate. If the ordinary duty counts towards the 17 per cent, the importer pays $5 in additional duty, taking the total to $17. If the 17 per cent is charged separately, the importer pays $29 in all. The answer could decide who gets the order.

For a US buyer comparing suppliers, those distinctions can change the ranking. Under the proposals for India and Bangladesh, ordinary Customs duty is payable separately. At the proposed maximum rates, a covered garment with 12 per cent ordinary US Customs duty would face total duties of 37 per cent from India and 30 per cent from Bangladesh, assuming no other levies apply. If India secures 17 per cent and ordinary duty counts towards it, the Indian garment would have a 13-percentage-point duty advantage. If ordinary duty is charged separately, the advantage would shrink to one point.

Fieo said exporters were concerned about the uncertainty but saw no cause for panic. In 2025, covered Indian goods faced a 25 percent reciprocal tariff and a further 25 percent levy linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil. The Global Trade Research Initiative, a New Delhi-based think tank, sees the gap between the proposed maximum of 25 percent and the conditional 17 per cent as pressure on India to accept a one-sided deal. A separate US law provides for additional duties of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries that meet specified criteria involving Russian oil or gas purchases or oil sanctions evasion.

About 19.8 per cent of India’s merchandise exports go to the US but they constitute only about 3.02 per cent of total US imports. Thus, the ability of the US to hurt India is much more than India’s ability to hurt the US. The Indian exporters are aware of the disparity in negotiating positions and have the experience of dealing with worse situations. So, the government should carefully examine various scenarios and try to conclude a balanced trade pact.