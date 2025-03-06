Field reports on gender inclusion: Feminism takes different shapes

All Indian airports have segregated body-scanning security checks for male and female passengers. In most countries, this segregation doesn’t happen — everyone walks through the same scanner gateway, and if further body scanning is needed, there are women security personnel on hand to scan female passengers, done out in the open.

At Indian airports, individual body scanning is done for everyone, using a handheld scanner. In the case of women, presumably as a special gender-friendly courtesy, this is done in a curtained enclosure, and the curtain at the entrance has to be manually opened and closed thousands of times a