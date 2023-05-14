Fighting Covid pandemic, the RBI way



Let’s take a close look at some of the key parameters that have been influencing the bond market since the onset of the Covid pandemic. There were many reasons behind the drop in the bond yield, including a fall in the US yield and softer crude prices.

Last Friday, the 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points (bps) to end the day at 6.99 per cent – the first instance of the yield closing below 7 per cent since April 7, 2022. In the first week of May as well, the 10-year bond yield dropped below 7 per cent – to 6.98 per cent, before profit-booking kicked in, lifting it above that mark. On the same day, the cut-off yield of the 10-year bond auction was fixed at 7.038 per cent – its one-year low. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.