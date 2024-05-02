Filling the submarine gap

One of India’s most critically delayed military acquisitions is the “30-Year Submarine Building Plan,” which the Cabinet cleared in 1999 to create a fleet of 24 conventionally-powered submarines. Operating in concert with the navy’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft, these would deny hostile submarines the freedom to range unchallenged in the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and the northern Indian Ocean.



The 30-year plan envisioned building six conventional boats (the traditional naval appellation for submarines) in India to a western design — presumably French, German or Swedish. Another six would follow, based on an eastern design — most likely Russian, South