Flying commutes: Air taxis set for takeoff, but challenges remain

Imagine a future where busy commuters soar above congested roads in sleek, electric-powered air taxis, reaching their destinations in minutes rather than hours. From Gurugram to Connaught Place, and from Mumbai Airport to Nariman Point, a new dimension of urban transport is set to unfold as electric-Vertical-Take-off-and-Landing (eVTOLs) aircraft, also known as air taxis, prepare to transform city travel.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), VTOLs are defined as aircraft powered by unconventional energy sources, with a maximum takeoff weight of less than 5,700 kg, operated by a pilot, and restricted to daytime operations under visual flight