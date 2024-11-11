Forcible repossession by lenders is illegal; file police complaint

Sher Singh had obtained a loan of Rs 16.55 lakh from a bank for purchasing a heavy goods truck. Repayment had to be made in 47 equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of Rs 45,600 each.

According to Singh, the vehicle had some major defects due to which he incurred losses. Consequently, his EMI payment was delayed, and he requested an extension. The bank acceded to his request and accepted part payment on November 23, 2012.

Later, 8 to 10 musclemen intercepted the vehicle at Haidargarh in Barabanki District of Uttar Pradesh on November 25, 2012, and took forcible repossession. Singh approached