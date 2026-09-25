GDP: A different take

Instead of getting into methodological and estimation issues, which have been done to death, it might be more interesting and insightful to understand what does a ₹6-trillion haircut (or the fuller-year ₹11-12 trillion shrink in nominal GDP) mean for people who do not live inside a national accounts spreadsheet?

Start with per capita income. India has about 1.48 billion residents. Shave ₹11-12 trillion off the year’s output and each of us, on paper, is poorer by something like ₹8,000 a year. The $2,900-per-capita club membership is quietly revoked; we are closer to $2,600. Nobody’s salary was cut. The local kirana did not lower prices. The only thing that changed is that the statistician stopped using a proxy that had been inflating private consumption by 10-12 per cent. We are not poorer. We were merely less inflated.

Poverty is the most slippery. Official poverty estimates come from consumption surveys, not from GDP. Yet the old series had been overstating household consumption itself. If the economy was 3 to 4 per cent smaller than we thought, and consumption even more so, then some of the “we lifted 200 million people” narrative was being written with a thicker pen. The people themselves did not suddenly become poorer when the press release went out. The spreadsheet did.

Taxation looks even more mischievous. Tax collections are real rupees that hit real accounts. The denominator just got smaller. Therefore, the tax-to-GDP ratio improves without the taxman having to do anything new. Overnight, the state appears more efficient at extracting revenue from an economy that, it now admits, was smaller than advertised.

The Budget deficit moves in the opposite direction. It becomes wider by 20 basis points. The debt-to-GDP looks worse and the consolidation path that looked comfortable on the old maps now has a slightly steeper gradient. The numbers did not become more profligate. The measuring tape just got shorter.

Devolution is where the joke turns federal. Finance Commissions divide the tax pie using formulae that include income distance and, in the latest round, a 10 per cent weight for a state’s contribution to GDP. If Maharashtra’s services-heavy gross state domestic product (GSDP) is revised differently from Uttar Pradesh (UP)’s agri-heavy GSDP, the horizontal shares shift. A state that thought it was contributing more to the national cake may discover it was contributing to a puffier cake. The 16th Finance Commission has already baked the GDP contribution into the recipe. The next revision will taste different.

It is not done yet. Add another dimension on what it does to GDP on purchasing power parity (PPP) basis and ranking of India globally. The rupee GDP revision does not stay a domestic family quarrel. It walks into the International Monetary Fund’ (IMF)’s beauty pageant and rearranges the seating chart, but only in one of the two rooms.

In the nominal-dollar room, India has been playing musical chairs with Japan and the United Kingdom. For a brief while the official line was that India had become the world’s fourth-largest economy. Then two things happened at once. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) shortened the measuring tape by about 3.3 per cent (₹357 trillion becoming roughly ₹345 trillion for 2025-26), and the rupee, never a loyal friend of national prestige, weakened against the dollar.

Convert the smaller rupee cake at a less sweet exchange rate and the dollar GDP lands around $4 trillion. Germany stays third. Japan and the UK slip past. India finds itself sixth. The $5-trillion destination recedes by a year or two. Nobody in Pune or Patna felt poorer on the day the ranking changed. The only casualty was a talking point.

So, the revision performs a neat double act. In dollars, India is demoted from a podium it had only just rented. In purchasing power, it remains the third-largest economic civilisation on the planet. Confusing the two is how a country can celebrate becoming “fourth largest” on a Tuesday and discover it is sixth by Friday, while the same households keep producing the same meals.

None of this means the new series is a conspiracy. Base-year changes are supposed to happen. India’s old proxies for the informal sector and services had grown stale; the IMF had even downgraded the national accounts.

But the comedy of revisions seems to be a Delhi obsession. The Sansad Marg ritually issues the second revised estimate of the first advance estimate of last year’s third quarter. The chole bhature, meanwhile, remains unrevised.

Meanwhile, Mumbai generates more data daily than New Delhi. Yet have you ever heard of a revision of even one statistic that it produces? This includes macro monetary data issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Mumbai produces data the way it produces vada pav. Fresh, daily, and once it is consumed, nobody comes back the next week to say the potato filling has been “revised downward by 3.3 per cent on account of a new base year.”

The Sensex closes. That’s it. No first advance estimate of the Sensex, no second advance, no provisional Sensex, no “pre-final” Sensex. Certainly, no midnight press release announcing that reporting Friday’s data has been restated because the statisticians have now adopted double deflation.

Imagine the alternative: Dalal Street waking up on a Thursday to learn that last week’s index was actually ₹ 6 trillion lighter. Portfolios would be restated, margin calls would fly, and a few people would quietly discover they had never been as rich as their broker’s SMS had claimed. Millions would be lost. On paper. Which is the only place they ever existed.

If the Sensex were quoted in dollars and restated every time the rupee hiccupped, Dalal Street would have been declared insolvent several times and resurrected several times more. Markets refuse to play that game. National accounts, unfortunately, do.

Delhi, by contrast, treats GDP the way a joint family treats a property dispute: The number is never quite final. It begins life as an advance estimate, graduates to an estimate, becomes pre-final, is then revised, becomes actual, and is revised again when a new series arrives. Delhi’s data is produced by people who can always issue a corrigendum. Mumbai’s by people who live by the close.

The writer is an economist and former finance minister of J&K