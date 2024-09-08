Genes vs merit debate: What drives success - genetic destiny or hard work?

“Let’s go with this candidate,” said a person on our three-member committee tasked to select an Indian Institute of Management director from among the five short-listed candidates.

“Why, what is it about his resume that made you recommend him,” I asked.

“I know his father and brother … they are a talented, hardworking family,” said the person.

I was uneasy. So, I asked, “Why? Does talent run in families?”

“It always does, hasn’t it been proven by modern science that intelligence and other traits are passed through genes? If you don’t believe me, please read the book The Bell Curve,” he