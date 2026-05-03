Geopolitical risks no longer rare for India's insurance industry

One of the earliest and most visible impacts has been the sharp rise in war-risk premiums, particularly for shipments moving through critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. For a country like ours, which is heavily dependent on energy imports, this directly translates into higher logistics and insurance costs. Exporters and importers are already feeling this pressure, and insurers are recalibrating pricing in real time to reflect the heightened risk environment.

The marine and aviation segments are especially exposed in such scenarios. Increased risks to vessels, cargo and aircraft, whether from direct hostilities, disruption of navigation routes or collateral damage, expand the liability landscape for insurers. Beyond physical damage, there is also the growing challenge of supply chain disruption, which can trigger business interruption and trade credit exposures. These are complex, interconnected risks that are difficult to quantify but significant in their potential impact.

A more nuanced challenge emerging from such conflicts is the rise of what may be termed as “grey zone” incidents. Modern conflicts often blur the lines between conventional war, terrorism, cyberattacks and sabotage. Most insurance policies traditionally exclude “acts of war” but the classification of an event is not always straightforward. This creates the potential for disputes at the time of claims, placing greater responsibility on insurers to interpret policy wordings fairly and consistently, while maintaining policyholder trust.

The implications are also visible in retail segments such as travel and life insurance. Insurers tend to respond to heightened geopolitical risks with tighter underwriting norms either through exclusions, higher premiums, or selective coverage for high-risk destinations. This, in turn, can influence consumer sentiment and demand, particularly for outbound travel.

Perhaps the most significant channel through which these global developments impact India is reinsurance. Global reinsurers, who ultimately absorb a substantial portion of catastrophic and geopolitical risk, are already hardening their terms. This includes higher pricing, stricter conditions, and in some cases, reduced capacity. For Indian insurers, this translates into increased risk transfer costs, which are inevitably passed on to policyholders over time.

As these pressures build, a broader inflationary trend in insurance pricing may emerge across segments — from marine cargo and energy covers to business interruption policies. While such adjustments are necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry, they also underscore the importance of pricing discipline and risk adequacy, particularly in markets that may have experienced prolonged periods of soft pricing.

At a strategic level, events like these serve as a reset point for the insurance industry. They reinforce the need for robust underwriting, clearer policy wordings and enhanced risk modelling that incorporates geopolitical volatility as a core variable rather than an exception. Equally important is transparent communication with policyholders, so that evolving risks, exclusions and pricing changes are well understood.

India may not be a direct participant in the conflict but as a globally integrated economy, it cannot remain insulated from its consequences. For the insurance sector, the message is clear: Geopolitical risk is no longer episodic, it is structural. The ability of insurers to adapt to this reality, while continuing to protect policyholder interests, will define the resilience and credibility of the industry in the years ahead.

The situation highlights the increasing importance of dynamic risk assessment frameworks within Indian insurers and brokers. Traditional actuarial models, which largely relied on historical loss data, may prove inadequate in capturing rapidly evolving geopolitical risks.