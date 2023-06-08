Global challenges require constant vigilance

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
India is witnessing robust gross domestic product growth at a rate of 6-7 per cent. We are likely to continue growing at this rate for the next few years, making us the world’s fastest-growing major economy. However, the Indian economy is constantly disrupted by major global crises. In the recent past, these crises have included the 2001 terrorist attacks and the invasion of Afghanistan, the 2009 global financial crisis, and the Covid pandemic. The term “grey rhino” is used to describe such probable, high-impact events that are often ignored until they evolve into immediate crises. Looking ahead, we can already anticipate three “grey rhino” crises: Climate disasters, geopolitical confrontations, and social strife linked to global events. We must be prepared to deal with them.
The British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan was once asked what he feared the most. Famously, he replied: “Events, my dear boy, events!” It is maj
