Good show by banks as most register a rise in profit, but challenges ahead

As the first quarter of the current financial year comes to a close next week, let’s look at how listed private and public sector banks (PSBs) have done in the last quarter of financial year 2024-25 (January-March 2025).

Barring seven private and just one public sector bank, all have recorded a rise in operating profits. Overall, the operating profit of listed banks (excluding small finance banks) was Rs 1,55,704 crore in the March quarter, up 4.45 per cent from the year-ago quarter. While private banks’ collective operating profit dropped 2.9 per cent, for PSBs, it rose 12.1 per cent. All