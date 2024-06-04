Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Governance challenges for a coalition

If the concerns over risking political capital are overcome, the long-term gains for the Indian economy will be immense

government, politicians, governance, accounts
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

A K Bhattacharya
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
With the electoral results indicating that the era of coalitions may be back and that Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unlikely to form a government on its own, the political economy debate in this country should once again be focused on the governance model that should be followed by the new regime at the Centre. Even as a majority government, the Modi regime in its last two terms often promised a revamp of civil services to make the administration more efficient, governance restructuring to ensure that both the states and local governments become more effective, and factor-market reforms
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Indian Economy indian politics government policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon