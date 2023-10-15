Govt deserves praise for e-SHC initiative

In a remarkable move, the commerce ministry has decided to grant status recognition for exporters on the basis of the merchandise exports data available with the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS). Under the new arrangement, exporters will not be required to file an application for status recognition in the normal course.

All exporters of goods, services and technology, having an import-export code (IEC) number, are eligible for recognition as a status holder based on export of goods