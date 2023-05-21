close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Have realistic expectations from your investmentsa

An investment's six-month performance is akin to data shown on TV during a match - useful to know which way the match is going, not select a batsman

Harsh Roongta
Even as billions of dollars diverts toward firms scoring higher on environmental, the funding costs for bad actors has hardly budged
Premium

Even as billions of dollars diverts toward firms scoring higher on environmental, the funding costs for bad actors has hardly budged

4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kirti, a selector, wants to make money by backing a batsman based on his long-term performance. After scrutinising the statistics of several batsmen over a hundred matches, he decides on one. However, he gets upset when his chosen player doesn’t perform well in the next match, and in fact the entire series. He overlooks the fact that the other batsmen have fared equally poorly.
 
Despite the chosen batsman still having the best average performance over a hundred matches, Kirti’s disappointment doesn’t abate. He unrealistically expects the batsman he has backed to perform well every time, forgetting his initial strategy of backing a batsman based on his long-term performance.
 
Cut to investments. I narrated this imaginary story to our client Radha. She was going through the status report on her investments started six months ago. She expressed unhappiness at their rather low returns and enquired whether they needed t
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

Sebi proposes major changes in investor grievance redressal mechanism

Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

How to secure personal data amid a breach: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

Budget 2023-24 should clear confusion over options for personal income tax

At 5.74% CAGR, exports growth dismal in last nine years

The board should set the tone on governance

From inclusive banking to inclusive insurance

No, we don't really care about Manipur

Ever evolving Sherlock Holmes

Topics : Investments in India Investor investments personal wealth Guide to Personal Finance

First Published: May 21 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

At 5.74% CAGR, exports growth dismal in last nine years

trade deficit
3 min read
Premium

The board should set the tone on governance

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read
Premium

From inclusive banking to inclusive insurance

Image
7 min read
Premium

No, we don't really care about Manipur

Manipur violence
7 min read
Premium

Best of BS Opinion: A sustainable growth rate, mystery of 20% TCS, and more

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

From inclusive banking to inclusive insurance

Image
7 min read
Premium

The board should set the tone on governance

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read
Premium

At 5.74% CAGR, exports growth dismal in last nine years

trade deficit
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon