Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Higher education: Struggle or promise?

To realise the potential of our higher education system, policy must do less to achieve more, and reflect its diversity

Higher education: Struggle or promise?
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Naushad Forbes
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
India has a massive higher education system.  With over 42 million enrolments, we have more students in higher education than the population of three-quarters of the countries in the world.  Thousands of engineering colleges and management institutes, most relatively recent, sit alongside older colleges of arts and commerce.

Not only is our higher education system huge, but it is also by far the most heterogeneous in the world. In the public system, central universities spread around the country coexist with state universities. The IISc, IIT, IISER and IIM operate as separate entities, each with its own acts of Parliament. Medical
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

IITs seek consensus to exclude highest salaries in placement reports

IIM Calcutta summer placement draws 513 offers, calls it a 'feat'

From Microsoft to Ola: IIT Delhi's 2024 batch gets 1,050 offers in phase 1

Freeing urban commercial spaces

Taiwan's elections and the Indo-Pacific

The merger drama in television

Mutual funds' growing heft

A performance appraisal of IBC

Topics : BS Opinion Education ministry education system IIT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon