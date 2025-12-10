Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How consistent is IMF's exchange rate regime classification, data adequacy?

How consistent is IMF's exchange rate regime classification, data adequacy?

When seen historically, India's exchange rate arrangement, both de-facto and de-jure, was floating from 1999 to 2022 (independent, managed, and floating)

IMF’s move to label India’s exchange rate as “crawl-like” raises questions, with data showing the rupee behaves largely like a managed float—not a tightly controlled regime.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

In its latest assessment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised the way it classifies India’s exchange rate arrangement, shifting it from “stabilised” to “crawl-like.” 
The IMF, in fact, reclassified, in 2009, just after the global financial crisis, the various exchange rate arrangements that were in vogue in 1998. The 2009 classification had two primary changes. First, it made a clear demarcation capturing the outcome of actual exchange rate policies on a de facto basis as opposed to the announced or de jure arrangement. Second, it specified the exact margin of fluctuation of the home currency around a reference rate
