How tech can help improve corporate governance, strengthen leadership

Companies, old and new, continue to see startling failures of corporate governance. Storied brands and star startups have crashed recently owing to poor governance and financial fraud.

As questions are raised about the role of regulators, investors and board oversight, it appears that systems and processes fail to generate alerts about potential breach of governance norms. It may be time for business leaders to assess if technology can help improve governance. At a time when managing investments and finance is becoming increasingly complex, artificial intelligence (AI) has the ability to predict fraud and suspicious transactions. From investor relationship to transparent