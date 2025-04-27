How to make health insurance healthy: Curb frauds with healthcare regulator

On July 16 last year, a private hospital at Patran in Patiala, Punjab, sought authorisation from a large health insurance company for cashless treatment of a patient admitted for dengue fever with thrombocytopenia, a condition that occurs when the platelet count in one's blood is too low. The amount involved was Rs 1.28 lakh.

The third-party administrator (TPA) – an intermediary that helps insurance companies manage claims and policies on behalf of policyholders – confirmed the admission. The discharge was still pending due to the patient’s illness. A follow-up verification by the insurance company the next day let the cat