Incremental investment
India needs reforms on multiple fronts
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The new working-paper released by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) highlights a central weakness in India’s post-pandemic recovery. Corporate profitability has revived much faster than investment. Profits before interest and tax (PBIT) grew 21.4 per cent in 2023-24, while gross fixed assets rose just 6.1 per cent, creating a 15.3 percentage-point gap. Investment has recovered from the pandemic shock, but the recovery remains weak. This matters because the investment decision depends less on profits earned on existing assets than on the expected return on the next unit of capital. The paper finds evidence of downward pressure on investment from declining marginal profitability. Firms can remain profitable on their existing asset base while postponing fresh capex if new capacity is not expected to generate comparable returns. Greater competition from domestic firms and imports, global industrial overcapacity, and the possibility of faster technological obsolescence are among the factors the paper identifies as possible contributors.
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