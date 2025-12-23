Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India can offer a blueprint for universal, trustworthy AI agents at scale

India can offer a blueprint for universal, trustworthy AI agents at scale

India should provide every citizen a free, privacy-first AI agent, built on digital public infrastructure, to ensure safe, inclusive access to information, services and decision-making tools

Jayant Sinha
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

India is ready for the next leap in its digital journey. A decade ago, we created population-scale systems such as Aadhaar and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that made identity and payments accessible to everyone. These platforms worked because they were simple, secure, low-cost, and designed for universal use. As artificial intelligence (AI) enters daily life, we must bring the same clarity of purpose to a new public priority. Every Indian should have access to a safe and reliable AI agent that can help them manage information, navigate services, and strengthen their ability to make decisions.
 
For many people, an
Topics : artifical intelligence UPI Digital Payments BS Opinion DigiLocker data security
