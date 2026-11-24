The number of core Union-level economic regulators is about 16, rising to 22 if hybrid supervisory and environmental bodies are included. Across India’s states, there are between 104 and 114 active state-level regulatory authorities. India’s total count of independent economic regulators stands at 120 to 136 bodies. Grouping them into thematic clusters reveals how deeply they penetrate commercial activity.

The total personnel footprint of these bodies is between 30,000 and 44,000. Applying a standard rule of thumb yields an estimated 8,200 to 14,700 officers in the management cadre across India’s regulatory state. These are people occupying managerial, supervisory, and technical decision-making roles. They draft subordinate legislation. They interpret statutes. They conduct inspections, run market surveillance, and pass orders that carry the force of law.

This edifice harbours a structural vulnerability. A traditional executive department operates within strict democratic constraints: Separation of powers flows from the basic structure of the Constitution. But a statutory regulator combines legislative, executive, and quasi-judicial functions under one roof. It writes the rules, it monitors compliance, and it adjudicates disputes. This is a profound concentration of state power.

The Indian legal framework has yet to establish the checks and balances required to restrain arbitrary power and achieve state capability within regulatory bodies. When power is concentrated in this manner, the intellectual rigour and grounding in administrative law of regulatory personnel become the primary barrier to state excess. This puts a high burden upon staff quality and training procedures.

Yet, the human resource machinery in these bodies is deficient. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintains a quasi-permanent formal recruitment apparatus suited to its large internal hiring scale. Outside the RBI, most regulators rely on ad hoc recruitment and short-term deputation arrangements. For each individual regulator, the annual requirement of managerial personnel is small. The number of officers eligible for internal promotion each year is too small to justify setting up recruitment mechanisms at a commensurate scale. Fragmented, one-off hiring leads to uneven capacity, high reliance on short-term deputations, and inconsistent regulatory quality across sectors and states.

We must see regulation as a distinct skill. Every regulator requires people that combine two domains of knowledge. The first is the knowledge of regulation in an abstract sense. The second is the knowledge of the specific sector. The Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India do roughly the same things, applied to different domains. We need to cultivate this expertise of regulation in a workforce for India. That skill is best developed when individuals gain work experience across multiple regulatory organisations.

Currently, many organisations develop an obsessive culture of protecting their own turf through thick and thin. The personnel develop a tunnel vision, expecting to work in one place from cradle to grave. This damages the quality of public administration. It would be better if regulation is seen as a career with many possible employers.

Historical precedent offers a useful guide. In the 1950s, India established the Industrial Management Pool (IMP) to build a specialised pool of managerial talent for senior economic roles in government. The IMP was short-lived on account of pressures mounted by the organised civil services. A modern equivalent tailored to statutory regulation is long overdue. It can be done with the cooperation and participation of the organised civil services.

At a future date, India could build an “Indian Regulatory Service” with direct intake after a competitive examination, allowing individuals to work their entire lives in regulatory bodies. But something more incremental can be done right away. India’s organised civil services house a large body of officers recruited centrally through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). They are trained at established institutions and seasoned through years of administrative experience. Can we envision a concept where, after 15 years of service, officers have the choice of applying for a transfer into a new regulatory cadre?

The fact that these individuals have worked in government for 15 years ensures that the foundations of constitutional and administrative law are already in place. This is a vital ingredient for ensuring effective regulation without the excesses of arbitrary power. Building on the idea of an Indian Institute of Regulation, mooted in a recent Economic Survey, selected regulatory service officers could first undergo a structured programme. This should be a six-month to one-year curriculum focused on the domain-agnostic foundations of regulation. They must study the economic analysis of market failures, administrative law, cost-benefit analysis, regulatory impact assessment, and accountability.

Once this training is complete, these individuals could enter regulators based on job openings. There should be a five-year term in any one organisation. This solves the problem of cradle-to-grave tunnel vision.

Just as the IMP sought to balance specialised expertise with administrative continuity, a thoughtfully designed regulatory cadre should preserve a healthy mix of insiders and outsiders. Towards this end, each regulator should have a twin-track system of hiring. The first track brings in personnel focused upon regulation through the centralised cadre. The second track brings in lateral recruitment from markets, academia, and law.

If statutory regulators are to govern two-thirds of the economy with fairness, predictability, and technical authority, staffing them needs to be undertaken with the same rigour, independence and fairness that is associated with the civil service recruitment through the UPSC. Article 321 of the Constitution explicitly provides for this.

A UPSC-enabled, pan-Indian regulatory cadre, anchored in structured training and a balanced mix of talent, would give India’s regulatory state the human capital its responsibilities demand.