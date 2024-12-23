India's economy faces slower growth in 2025, macro risks intensify

The year 2024 can be characterised as a “strong start, weaker finish” for India’s economy. It started with Goldilocks-like settings, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growth closer to 8 per cent and gradually easing inflation. In the last few months, however, policy tradeoffs have worsened, due to a sharper-than-expected slump in GDP growth, higher food inflation, and currency depreciation pressures. As we turn the page, what does 2025 hold in store?

The global backdrop appears challenging: Uncertainty remains high due to Trump 2.0 policies. We expect President-elect Donald Trump to strike fast and hard on imposing tariffs, leading to