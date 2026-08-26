India's education minister quality gap with China should worry us all

We decided to put some structure on this spectral deciphering: We made a quant model for rating education ministers in India and in China. Each minister was scored out of 100 across five factors — highest degree (25 points), quality of institution (15), scholarly output (25), languages of intellectual engagement (15), and sustained academic career (20). The score captures academic depth alone, not political skill or policy delivery. The reason is that it is fair to assume that only the well-educated can value education properly, structure policy and deliver well on it. The results of India’s early years and China’s consistently attest to this.

(One can always argue about the factors used. Feel free to build your own models. We went through several before finally coming up with the current set).

To avoid references to individual ministers in India, we have used only regime averages, even though we have scores for each individual education minister in India. However, for China, we have shown individual minister scores, since we have no immediate travel plans to China.

Think of this as a stock or credit rating system for humans. We gathered data like a diamond polisher. As tough as navigating traffic around Jantar Mantar a few weeks ago.

We ran the data through Gquant’s Machine Learning Model and generated scores. You will see these on the bar graphs.

The dataset constructs an academic depth index (scored out of 100 based on degree level, institutional quality, scholarly output, multilingual capacity, and academic tenure) for India’s and China’s education ministers since their modern state foundations.

The trends are stark. Even the recently much-reviled and-praised Gen Z can see instantly from Exhibit 1, that India’s education ministerial quality has been in an express elevator descending into the event horizon of a black hole.

In the founding era (1947-1977), India’s education portfolio was entrusted to scholars, polyglots, institutional founders (e.g., Maulana Abdul Kalam, V K R V Rao, Nurul Hasan, K L Shrimali, Trig-una Sen) who have scores running between 60 to 87. Education was then considered as valuable as bui-lding power plants. The results we-re tangible — IITs, IIMs and several state -funded research institutes.

The squandered decades started from 1980. Call it the political accommodation era. The portfolio increasingly became a mere placeholder, a bargaining chip, causing scores to drop to the 16-31 range (e.g., B Shankaranand, Shankarrao Chavan, Sheila Kaul, Arjun Singh’s first stint).

With isolated exceptions of academic/legal heavyweights (Murli Manohar Joshi at 83, Kapil Sibal at 65), the last couple of decades show a trend similar to the price of computer storage: Secularly down. Do­wn. Probably out. Over the past de­c­ade or so, the scores start rese-mbling Ashok Mankad’s record against England, in England.

The troubling aspect is that India is under-performing even its own historical averages. The average score since 1980 is just 28.28 vs the historical average of 42.22. The median also casts a problematic shadow: 23.5 since 1980 vs the long-term value of 31.

China’s bars, on the other hand, look like institutionalised technocracy.

The Cultural Revolution rupture (1965–1977): The collapse under He Wei (13) reflects the broader anti-intellectual assault during the Cultural Revolution, culminating in the suspension of the gaokao.

Post-1978: The consistent compounder post Cultural Revolution — Following Deng Xiaoping's reforms, China institutionalised a technocratic floor. Education ministers were drawn consistently from STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) backgrounds, university presidencies, or research academies (e.g., Zhu Kaixuan at 63, Chen Zhili at 69, Zhou Ji at 93, Yuan Guiren at 76, Huai Jinpeng at 90).

It makes education a rinse-repeat process. It makes education a compounding stock that never stops giving. And that’s exactly when China broke away from India.

In China, key national initiatives are built over multi-decade horizons across ministerial transitions. The 211 Project (launched under Zhu Kaixuan, 63) evolved into the 985 Project (under Chen Zhili, 69) and further into the ‘Double First Class’ initiative (under Chen Baosheng, 46).

Indian education ministers have historically expanded access and welfare (e.g., Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, mid-day meals under Murli Manohar Joshi; Right to Education Act under Arjun Singh/Kapil Sibal).

However, this expansion has had little nexus with high- end research and tech output. Further, radical policy implementations (such as the National Education Policy, 2020) are often led by political stewards rather than academic domain experts. We now know domain expertise helps.

China’s ministers, particularly engineers like Zhou Ji (93) and Huai Jinpeng (90), focused on linking higher education directly to national technological sovereignty, semiconductor R&D, and industrial output.

We also see by now that ministerial quality matters. But how critically this matters is corroborated by other global examples.

Prussia (1806-71, Wilhelm von Humboldt), Meiji Japan (1868-1905, Mori Arinori), and post-war France (1945-75, Jean Monnet) show how exceptional intellectual and technical leadership within the state can turn a national crisis into rapid educational, industrial, and strategic ascent.

Prognosis?

China is becoming a complete technocracy under President Xi Jinping. China under him, has no time for what the ruling Communist Party calls “fictitious businesses”: Banking, asset management, consumer tech, gaming, et al. After a brief drop under Chen Baosheng (46) from 2016 to 2021, China appointed Huai Jinpeng (90) — a PhD engineer, computer science professor, former President of Beihang University, and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

China is aligning its educational leadership directly with state technological competition. Huai Jinpeng’s oversight of the “double reduction” policy (banning private for-profit tutoring) and the consolidation of university research and development into key strategic sectors (AI, advanced materials, quantum computing) indicate a national posture. Education policy is treated as a core element of national security and economic self-reliance.

China will likely maintain high global university rankings, expand its STEM research volume, and further centralise academic focus on technological self-sufficiency. India, conversely, needs an educational transfiguration.

Over the past decade or so, India’s education portfolio score has entered a bear market, as any two-bit technical analyst will tell you. Of course, since this analysis is completely non-partisan, we have already pointed out that the enfeeblement started in the 80s. It has just acquired a more settled, cuddlier look about it now, with not even brief bear market rallies.

A breakout doesn’t seem visible, despite the recent change in the minister.

Now, we get into some really beguiling stuff. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters was right: We don't need no education… that values quantity over quality.

Exhibit 3 is simultaneously impressive and depressing. What is remarkable is that India spends on education about the same as China does, in percentage terms. What is also surprising is that India spent far more than China till the decade ending 1999.

The results, whether correlated or causal, reflect this well. Between the 1950s and late 1980s, India built a decisive lead over China in advanced scientific capacity, academic output, and civil high technology — pioneering indigenous satellite programs (Isro’s SITE), generic pharmaceutical industry via the 1970 Patents Act, building indigenous supercomputing (PARAM 8000), turbine tech via BHEL, and nurturing elite technical centers (IITs, TIFR, BARC, IISc) while maintaining uninterrupted higher education.

China, contrastingly, severely lagged in these domains because its scientific and academic enterprise was paralysed during the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) — a decade when Chinese universities closed, academic journals ceased publication, and no formal scientists or engineers were trained.

China’s catch-up began just thereafter, and now matches India’s percentage spending. However, China has leapfrogged India in science and technology.

If the quantum of spending isn't the problem, what is? Ministerial quality seems the obvious Keyser Soze. One can logicalise it: Great R&D and engineering at Xerox, Nokia, Boeing, were brought to nought by non-tech management. Mag 7 have endured because their founders are technocrats, not merely earnings per share watchers.

India’s education problem, therefore, lies in ministerial qua-lity. Simply spending a lot without the intellectual calibre to direct it like the BrahMos, will only result in more imported robotic canines being showcased as university-level grandstanding innovations.

See the scores: India averages 42 from the start, with a median of 31. China averages 62 from the beginning, with 63 as the median.

India's long-term average isn’t very far from China’s. That’s thanks to the high “run rate” achieved in the founding overs.

But the gap has widened massively in recent decades. India's run rate now is 1/4th of China's in terms of ministerial quality. We need peak Virat Kohli now to up that run rate. Else, we go the way of our maiden ODI in World Cup’75 vs England: 132 for 3 in 60 overs, while chasing 334 runs.

Appendix India

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (1947-58) (Self-taught scholar-journalist, fluent in 6 languages — founded IIT Kharagpur, the UGC, India’s culture academies

(Self-taught scholar-journalist, fluent in 6 languages — founded IIT Kharagpur, the UGC, India’s culture academies K L Shrimali (1958-63) : PhD Columbia, Gandhian educationist — founded NCERT, expanded the IIT system

PhD Columbia, Gandhian educationist — founded NCERT, expanded the IIT system M C Chagla (1963-66): Oxford-trained barrister, ex-Chief Justice, Bombay HC — set up the Kothari Commission

Oxford-trained barrister, ex-Chief Justice, Bombay HC — set up the Kothari Commission Triguna Sen (1967-69) : Munich-trained engineer, founding VC of Jadavpur University — piloted the 1968 National Policy on Education

Munich-trained engineer, founding VC of Jadavpur University — piloted the 1968 National Policy on Education V K R V Rao (1969-71) Cambridge-trained economist — founded the Delhi School of Economics

Cambridge-trained economist — founded the Delhi School of Economics Siddhartha Shankar Ray (1971-72) Presidency College/Inner Temple-trained lawyer — brief, largely administrative tenure

Presidency College/Inner Temple-trained lawyer — brief, largely administrative tenure Nurul Hasan (1972-77): Oxford historian, longtime AMU professor — moved education onto the Concurrent List (1976)

Oxford historian, longtime AMU professor — moved education onto the Concurrent List (1976) P C Chunder (1977-79): Calcutta lawyer, Calcutta University Senate member — short tenure under the Janata government

Calcutta lawyer, Calcutta University Senate member — short tenure under the Janata government Karan Singh (1979-80): PhD Delhi University, former Maharaja of J&K — promoted Indology and heritage education

PhD Delhi University, former Maharaja of J&K — promoted Indology and heritage education B Shankaranand (1980-81): BA(Hons)/LLB, career Congress politician from Karnataka — brief tenure

BA(Hons)/LLB, career Congress politician from Karnataka — brief tenure Shankarrao Chavan (1981-82): Former three-time Maharashtra CM — brief tenure

Former three-time Maharashtra CM — brief tenure Sheila Kaul (1983-85): Congress loyalist, schooled in Lahore before Partition — brief tenure

Congress loyalist, schooled in Lahore before Partition — brief tenure K C Pant (1985-86): MA Lucknow, career technocrat-politician — laid groundwork for NPE 1986

MA Lucknow, career technocrat-politician — laid groundwork for NPE 1986 P V Narasimha Rao (1986-88): LLB, fluent in 7+ languages, later PM — delivered NPE 1986, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Operation Blackboard

LLB, fluent in 7+ languages, later PM — delivered NPE 1986, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Operation Blackboard P Shiv Shankar (1988-89): LLB, career Congress politician — short tenure

LLB, career Congress politician — short tenure V P Singh (1990): BA, former PM holding the portfolio briefly, concurrently

BA, former PM holding the portfolio briefly, concurrently Arjun Singh (1st stint) (1991-94): LLB Agra, three-term Madhya Pradesh CM — grew private colleges under liberalisation

LLB Agra, three-term Madhya Pradesh CM — grew private colleges under liberalisation Madhavrao Scindia (1995-96): Oxford-educated, Gwalior royal family — brief tenure

Oxford-educated, Gwalior royal family — brief tenure S R Bommai (1996-97): MA, former Karnataka CM — brief tenure

MA, former Karnataka CM — brief tenure Murli Manohar Joshi (1998-2004): Physics PhD, around 20 years as Allahabad University professor — launched Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, mid-day meals

Physics PhD, around 20 years as Allahabad University professor — launched Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, mid-day meals Arjun Singh (2nd stint) (2004-09): Same LLB profile as first stint — steered the RTE Act (2009) and OBC reservations

Same LLB profile as first stint — steered the RTE Act (2009) and OBC reservations Kapil Sibal (2009-12): Harvard LLM, Senior Advocate — implemented early RTE rules, reformed CBSE Class X grading

Harvard LLM, Senior Advocate — implemented early RTE rules, reformed CBSE Class X grading M M Pallam Raju (2012-14): Temple MBA, ex-corporate career — continued RTE roll-out in a short tenure

Temple MBA, ex-corporate career — continued RTE roll-out in a short tenure Smriti Irani (2014-16): Incomplete degree — seeded the NEP 2020 committee, launched Swachh Vidyalaya

Incomplete degree — seeded the NEP 2020 committee, launched Swachh Vidyalaya Prakash Javadekar (2016-19): BCom, chartered-accountancy track — released draft NEP 2019, scaled up SWAYAM

BCom, chartered-accountancy track — released draft NEP 2019, scaled up SWAYAM Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ (2019-21): MA, Hindi novelist, former Uttarakhand CM — launched NEP 2020, managed pandemic-era schooling shift

MA, Hindi novelist, former Uttarakhand CM — launched NEP 2020, managed pandemic-era schooling shift Dharmendra Pradhan (2021-July 25, 2026): MA Political Science — implemented NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023 China

Ma Xulun (1949-52) (Score: 69/100): Renowned linguist and calligrapher — first Education Minister of the PRC, built its early structure

Renowned linguist and calligrapher — first Education Minister of the PRC, built its early structure Zhang Xiruo (1952-58) (Score: 76/100): Columbia-trained, ex-Tsinghua professor — oversaw the Soviet-style university restructuring

Columbia-trained, ex-Tsinghua professor — oversaw the Soviet-style university restructuring Yang Xiufeng (1958-65) (Score: 50/100): Long career in education administration — managed the Great Leap Forward’s education expansion

Long career in education administration — managed the Great Leap Forward’s education expansion He Wei (1965-70) (Score: 13/100): Thin public record — tenure coincided with the Cultural Revolution's shutdown of schools and the gaokao

Thin public record — tenure coincided with the Cultural Revolution's shutdown of schools and the gaokao Liu Xiyao (1977-82) (Score: 42/100): Physicist by training — restored the gaokao in 1977 after an 11-year suspension.

Physicist by training — restored the gaokao in 1977 after an 11-year suspension. Jiang Nanxiang* (1965-66 & 1979-82) (Score: 62/100): President of Tsinghua for 14 years — rebuilt Tsinghua, restored the 'key university' system

President of Tsinghua for 14 years — rebuilt Tsinghua, restored the 'key university' system He Dongchang (1982-85) (Score: 62/100): 20+ years on the Tsinghua faculty — oversaw the 1985 education-system reform decision

20+ years on the Tsinghua faculty — oversaw the 1985 education-system reform decision Li Peng (1985-88) (Score: 56/100): Moscow-trained hydro engineer, later Premier — headed the new State Education Commission

Moscow-trained hydro engineer, later Premier — headed the new State Education Commission Li Tieying (1988-93) (Score: 66/100): Engineering postgraduate, Prague — led education policy through the post-1989 period

Engineering postgraduate, Prague — led education policy through the post-1989 period Zhu Kaixuan (1993-98) (Score: 63/100): Physics background, career academic-official — launched the 211 Project (1995).

Physics background, career academic-official — launched the 211 Project (1995). Chen Zhili (1998-2003) (Score: 69/100): Physics graduate, Shanghai Academy of Sciences — launched the 985 Project, nearly doubled enrolment

Physics graduate, Shanghai Academy of Sciences — launched the 985 Project, nearly doubled enrolment Zhou Ji (2003-09) (Score: 93/100): PhD, SUNY Buffalo, ex-university president — abolished rural compulsory-education fees for around 150 million students

PhD, SUNY Buffalo, ex-university president — abolished rural compulsory-education fees for around 150 million students Yuan Guiren (2009-16) (Score: 76/100): Philosophy professor, ex-president, Beijing Normal University — oversaw the 2010–2020 reform plan

Philosophy professor, ex-president, Beijing Normal University — oversaw the 2010–2020 reform plan Chen Baosheng (2016-21) (Score: 46/100): Career in the CCP's party-education apparatus — launched the 'Double First Class’ university initiative

Career in the CCP's party-education apparatus — launched the 'Double First Class’ university initiative Huai Jinpeng (2021-Present) (Score: 90/100): PhD engineer, CAS Academician, ex-Beihang president — implementing the ‘Double Reduction’ tutoring ban *Jiang Nanxiang held the Higher Education Minister portfolio, distinct from the full Education Minister role

Shankar Sharma is a well-known investor, and founder of Gquant FinXray, an AI company.