India's new trilemma

“Aren’t you kids going to have children?” I asked one of my nieces who had come for a one-week holiday with us recently. Of course, addressing her and her husband as “kids” was a gesture of affection from me that they enjoyed as well, but they weren’t kids, they were both in their mid-30s and both professionally qualified and holding good jobs in New York City.



“We think having children will only distract us from our careers, and will not do anything good for us,” said my niece.

That answer sent me into a deep reverie. Wasn’t India