Indian chess needs corporate support: Ideal chance for firms to engage

Last Sunday, India scripted history as both its men’s and women’s teams clinched maiden golds at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. The men’s team defeated Slovenia after D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa won their respective matches in the 11th and final round. The women’s team beat Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to clinch the title. India had earlier come close, but never secured a top podium finish. The men had previously won two bronzes — in 2014 and 2022, while the women had won a bronze in the 2022 edition in Chennai. But this time around,