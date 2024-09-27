Business Standard
Indian chess needs corporate support: Ideal chance for firms to engage

The inevitable din that is building up after the Olympiad victory is whether we are doing enough for our newly minted chess champions?

In 2023, at just 18, R Praggnanandhaa made history by becoming the youngest Indian to compete in the prestigious Candidates Tournament, a key event leading up to the World Chess Championship. His participation underscores India’s rapid rise in chess.
Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Last Sunday, India scripted history as both its men’s and women’s teams clinched maiden golds at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. The men’s team defeated Slovenia after D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa won their respective matches in the 11th and final round. The women’s team beat Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to clinch the title. India had earlier come close, but never secured a top podium finish. The men had previously won two bronzes — in 2014 and 2022, while the women had won a bronze in the 2022 edition in Chennai. But this time around,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
BS Opinion CHESS Chess Tournament Branding

