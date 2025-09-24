Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Indian IT faces $100,000 H-1B shock, but innovation may be the answer

Indian IT faces $100,000 H-1B shock, but innovation may be the answer

Visa fee hike poses a major challenge for the industry, but it is also an opportunity for cash-rich firms to rethink their model

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service
premium

Indian IT and IT-enabled services (ITes) have boomed, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.1 per cent over the last 30 years

Janak Raj New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has massively hiked the one-time H-1B visa fee to $100,000 for new applicants, which previously ranged from $2,000 to $5,000, depending on the size of the company applying for the visa. It will significantly impact Indian information technology (IT) companies, which rely heavily on these visas for on-site professionals to execute projects.  H-1B visa was introduced to fill skill gaps in the United States workforce.
 
Impact on the Indian economy
 
Indian IT and IT-enabled services (ITes) have boomed, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.1 per cent over the last 30 years, with the US
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : US Visas H-1B Visa IT sector Tech jobs BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon