Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Insurance: High surrender charges deter exits

Policyholders are not the only sufferers. Taxpayers subsidise insurers' and banks' profits via unjustified tax concessions given to the maturity value of life policies

Life Insurance, Insurance
Premium

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashish, a staff member, visited his bank a few months ago to rent a locker. He was asked to buy an insurance policy if he wanted the locker. He was informed he would need to pay a one-time premium of Rs 1 lakh and the returns would surpass those of bank fixed deposits (FDs). Since Ashish needed the locker, he broke his FD to pay the premium.
 
When he checked the policy, he discovered he had been sold a 30-year policy with a 10-year premium payment term. As he couldn’t afford the premiums, he enquired about surrendering the policy. He
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Mystery of 40,000 manufacturers disappearing from tax data amid Covid-19

Health insurance safety, adventure sport boom: Top personal finance stories

Financial planning for 2024, farmhouse luxury: Top personal finance stories

Diverse portfolio funds and beach holidays: Top personal finance stories

Time to review insurance cover; and buy art: Top personal finance stories

All the RBI's men

Politics for nuclear winter

A wholesome policy

Monetary policy review: Optimism on growth, caution on inflation

Can Europe's economy exceed expectations in 2024?

Topics : Personal Finance insurance plans taxpayers US tax concessions Life Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMI vs DC LIVE Score LSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon