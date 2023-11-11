Sensex (0.11%)
Islam's struggle with nationalism

By reigniting West Asia just when we had begun to believe it had gone into deep sleep, Hamas has underlined the many contradictions within, and questions about, the Islamic world

Islamic State. Photo: Reuters

Shekhar Gupta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
This week’s argument risks failing the test for what’s appropriate given the awful violence the Israeli armed forces are raining on Gaza right now. The point, however, needs to be made sooner rather than later. It also draws from, and moves a step forward from, what we wrote in an earlier piece in October, 2020.

Let’s make the principled point on Gaza first, as what’s playing out there isn’t open to much debate. It is a brutal retaliation, collective punishment, and mass revenge being delivered by an angry sovereign power with the strongest military in the region and beyond.

What Hamas carried out on October 7 was a hate crime against Israelis and Jews at a mass level. Revenge and
First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

