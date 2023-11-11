Islam's struggle with nationalism

This week’s argument risks failing the test for what’s appropriate given the awful violence the Israeli armed forces are raining on Gaza right now. The point, however, needs to be made sooner rather than later. It also draws from, and moves a step forward from, what we wrote in an earlier piece in October, 2020.

Let’s make the principled point on Gaza first, as what’s playing out there isn’t open to much debate. It is a brutal retaliation, collective punishment, and mass revenge being delivered by an angry sovereign power with the strongest military in the region and beyond.

What Hamas carried out on October 7 was a hate crime against Israelis and Jews at a mass level. Revenge and