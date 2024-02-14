Jamshedpur model of urbanisation

In the heart of Jharkhand, nestled amidst lush greenery and enriched with the bounty of nature, lies Jamshedpur, a city that stands as a testament to India’s industrial ingenuity and urban planning. Founded by the visionary industrialist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata in 1907, Jamshedpur, or Tatanagar, as it is affectionately known, was conceived with the dream of establishing India’s first planned industrial city. Unlike the sudden and unplanned urban expansion that occurred in many Indian cities, Jamshedpur’s genesis was rooted in sustainability and community welfare principles. The city’s development has always been intrinsically linked to the Tata Group, starting with the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com