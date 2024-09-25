Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Unemployment steady, but poor job quality persists amid LFPR surge

Unemployment steady, but poor job quality persists amid LFPR surge

The female LFPR - rural and urban combined - also increased from a low of 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 41.7 per cent in the latest survey

construction labour worker
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report for July 2023-June 2024, released this week, shows the unemployment rate remained at 3.2 per cent, the same as last year. However, the overall labour force participation rate (LFPR) under “usual status” for persons aged 15 years and above rose to a seven-year high of 60.1 per cent compared to 49.8 per cent in 2017-18. The female LFPR — rural and urban combined — also increased from a low of 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 41.7 per cent in the latest survey. The comparable number for males
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon