Lack of central KYC hinders market participation

I recently spent an idyllic week trekking with friends in the Dordogne region of southwest France. The area has a raw appeal with the Dordogne River cutting through imposing limestone cliffs. There are prehistoric caves with ancient art. Tiny villages dot the river bank.

Most nights we stayed in local hotels overlooking the river. We trekked around 15 kilometres daily from one hotel to another through the French countryside. The Tour Organiser’s (TO) mobile app (MacsAdventure) kept us on track, guiding us through barely visible turns, and notifying us when we were off course by even 50 metres. The elevation map,